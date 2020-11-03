‘Boko Haram’ vs ‘Guptas’: winner-takes-all battle behind Gugulethu shooting
Spectre of Cape’s extortion racket hangs over the bloody killing of seven people in Gugulethu
03 November 2020 - 20:38
Seven people were gunned down in a house in Gugulethu on Monday afternoon amid a growing threat of marauding extortion gangs battling over territory in Cape Town’s townships.
One of the women who was shot dead was believed to have been a drug dealer withholding money from an extortion gang...
