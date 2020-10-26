News

Charges piling up for Charl Kinnear ‘killer’ Zane Kilian

The top cop's alleged murderer now faces a fraud charge, and allegedly conspired to kill lawyer William Booth

26 October 2020 - 19:59

Former rugby player Zane Kilian’s legal troubles are mounting.

The 39-year-old, from Springs on Gauteng’s East Rand, who claims to be a registered private investigator, is charged with the murder of Cape Town top cop Lt-Col Charl Kinnear. His bail application was set to start in the Bellville Regional Court on Monday, but the state then slapped him with a fraud charge...

