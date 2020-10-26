Charges piling up for Charl Kinnear ‘killer’ Zane Kilian
The top cop's alleged murderer now faces a fraud charge, and allegedly conspired to kill lawyer William Booth
26 October 2020 - 19:59
Former rugby player Zane Kilian’s legal troubles are mounting.
The 39-year-old, from Springs on Gauteng’s East Rand, who claims to be a registered private investigator, is charged with the murder of Cape Town top cop Lt-Col Charl Kinnear. His bail application was set to start in the Bellville Regional Court on Monday, but the state then slapped him with a fraud charge...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.