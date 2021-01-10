Opinion & Analysis

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Don’t let government get away with its appalling vaccine bungle

Victims of Covid-19 should personally take legal action against the government

10 January 2021 - 16:38

Government’s breathtaking bungling in not securing the Covid-19 vaccine quickly enough is a testimony to the incompetence, mismanagement and lack of accountability that has become the standard mode of governance.

The costs of the vaccine not coming on-stream early translate to the deaths of people who could have received the vaccine, the social costs and the jobs lost, and those who bumbled the decision should take personal liability...

