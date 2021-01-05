News

Threading the needle: government confirms negotiations with Aspen for vaccine

It is in discussions with SA pharmaceutical giant in an effort to get ahead in the race for a vaccine

05 January 2021 - 18:36

The SA government is in discussions with SA pharmaceutical giant Aspen over access to a Covid-19 vaccine.

Last week it emerged that 300 million doses of the vaccine, developed by global health-care giant Johnson & Johnson, are to be produced at Aspen’s plant in Port Elizabeth...

