Scientists fear vaccines may not work against SA’s new coronavirus variant
UK experts hurrying to tweak vaccines, but say there is a ‘big question mark’ over whether the SA strand will respond
04 January 2021 - 18:32
Scientists are not fully confident that Covid-19 vaccines will work on a new variant of the coronavirus found in SA, the political editor of UK television station ITV said on Monday, citing an unidentified scientific adviser to the British government.
Britain and SA have discovered new, more infectious variants in the coronavirus in recent weeks that have driven a surge in cases. British health secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday he was now very worried about the strand found in SA...
