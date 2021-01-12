Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | If state botches vaccine rollout it will lose its chance to win back trust

The rollout is top of the list of obstacles the state needs to overcome to prove it is trustworthy and competent

12 January 2021 - 20:41

In 2011, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) started a project to test for and treat HIV among the 115,000 people living in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal. Its aim was to reach the UN’s 90-90-90 goals by mid-2020 to improve testing and treatment regimes. Last year, at the Aids conference in Durban, it reported on its progress: it had managed to reach the goals a year ahead of schedule. One of its secrets to success? The project managers actively involved traditional leaders to help educate the community.

The success behind this project came to mind when President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night offered some insight into how the government plans to deal with disinformation about vaccines. “We see a vital role for organised labour, traditional leaders and the religious community in the dissemination of accurate information on vaccines and in ensuring optimal participation in the vaccine programme,” he said. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. So you think world-class athletes are as tough as nails? Well, think again Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | If state botches vaccine rollout it will lose its chance to win ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | The curse of Covid is set to stay, and ‘normal’ is a long way off Opinion & Analysis
  4. Vaccine makers prepare for game of Covid cat and mouse Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | I imagined I’d have the time of my life, but it was not to be Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Crack down on false information, ANC, and start with your own people Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | The curse of Covid is set to stay, and ‘normal’ is a long way off Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | There’s no masking that SA is falling short in fight against Covid News
  4. EDITORIAL | ’Tis the season to be steely or Covid-19 will go to town Opinion & Analysis
X