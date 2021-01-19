Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Beyond saving lives, health workers keep contact alive

Despite all the grim stats and deaths there is a ray of humaneness, thanks to individuals who go beyond their call of duty

19 January 2021 - 20:41

The human spirit is an incredible thing, and history bears testimony of man’s ability to rise against the odds.

Yes, even when all seems lost there are green shoots of hope, sometimes in the most unexpected places, sometimes amid the greatest of chaos and despair. Once sighted, it can – even if for just a short while – glaze the horror of living through the deadly, devastating pandemic that is Covid-19...

