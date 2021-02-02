TONY LEON | Despite his promises, Cyril’s Covid comedy of errors shows few signs of a happy ending

Let’s just hope Monday’s speech does herald a new dawn for SA’s pandemic response, but don’t hold your breath

Cyril Ramaphosa’s day on Monday was appreciably better than the ones preceding it. He could go on national television, the risibly termed “family conversation’” as a late day Father Christmas.



He was flushed with excitement after his visit to Johannesburg Airport to receive a million batches (a small fraction of our need) of the long promised, hitherto unsighted vaccines. Then, in his television address, buoyed by declining coronavirus cases, he could mitigate the harshest aspects of the second wave lockdown regulations implemented last month...