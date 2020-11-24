Opinion & Analysis

TONY LEON | In SA, as in Poland, the Bolsheviks rule, not the democrats

The country is masquerading as a democracy, so don’t think comradeship, cadre deployment and failure odd

Tony Leon Columnist
24 November 2020 - 20:20

Tuesday’s Business Day newspaper had a tableau of front page stories which threaded together a useful guideline of the state we are in and, more precisely, the state of the state itself.

The Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Commission is hunting down the blackness or otherwise of leading empowerment vehicles, which apparently, courtesy of the witch hunt, are “fighting for survival”...

