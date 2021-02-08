EDITORIAL | Government has gone from Covid hero to zero. It must stop napping

Mistakes happen, but to persist with inaction in the face of this insidious virus is unforgivable

There are several lessons we should have learnt during Covid-19 in 2020.



Chief among them is that when it comes to tender corruption, whether related to coronavirus relief or personal protective equipment (PPE), the vultures will circle until they feast. That the virus is unpredictable and requires an agile, multifaceted, aggressive strategy. That non-pharmaceutical interventions are key to eradicating the pandemic. That lifting the booze ban has dire consequences for our citizens and our hospitals. That many of our schools are not equipped to respond to the needs required to prevent the pandemic. That we have in our midst, between the private and public sectors, some of the finest minds in the world. That we cannot afford to make basic errors and that this is not the time for political point-scoring...