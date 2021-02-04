Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | ANC’s indifference makes all the difference, thus Ace’s defiance

The blame for Magashule’s self-serving statements lies squarely on the ruling party

04 February 2021 - 20:37

We shouldn’t be surprised by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s impassioned defence of former president Jacob Zuma this week. We shouldn’t be surprised by the brazenness and audacity of his self-serving statements – and neither should the ANC. The ruling party has created this problem by burying its head deep in the sand. 

The ANC’s integrity commission in December already recommended that Magashule step down pending the outcome of his corruption trial. And, it added, if he resisted, the ANC should consider suspending him. The integrity commission said the national executive committee must implement the ANC’s resolution that those facing formal corruption charges step aside...

