CAIPHUS KGOSANA | What have we learnt from all our ‘fact finding’ jaunts to China?
China has a disciplined economy that has evolved and improved. Why haven’t we learnt anything from our trips there?
16 February 2021 - 19:38
Before Covid-19 grounded them, officials of the ANC and its alliance partners would undertake numerous trips to China on “fact finding missions”.
These junkets are normally funded by the Chinese Communist Party, or some agency connected to it, under the usual jargon of “fostering relations”, “forging partnerships” blah blah blah. Our own government also used to send officials to learn from their counterparts in Beijing. ..
