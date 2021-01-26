CAIPHUS KGOSANA | This is an intervention: restaurants have an alcohol problem

Restaurants that offer a dinner service are naturally aggrieved at the expanded 9am to 5am curfew and prohibition of the sale of alcohol, especially for on-site consumption. Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurant Association of SA (Rasa), is an extremely energetic and competent campaigner in their corner. A lot of communicators have a lot to learn from Alberts on the basics of effective communication and message delivery. She is everywhere, a vocal voice of those she represents.

On Monday, Rasa organised a sit-in at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, hoping to have an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa to air their grievances over the curfew and booze ban. He wasn’t there, of course. They should have gone to Luthuli House, where the man spends his Mondays trying to convince the ANC he’s still their leader.

However, there’s a stat Alberts keeps repeating in numerous interviews that I’m failing to comprehend. She insists alcohol accounts for 70% of the profit margins of restaurants and that the continued prohibition of its sale spells doom, especially for fine-dining establishments. Hundreds of them have closed their doors because the prohibition of on-site consumption liquor hampers their ability to pay staff, landlords and suppliers.

Let’s examine this closely. So restaurants – whose primary product/service should be food – have based their business model on an ancillary product that is paired with food?

If alcohol accounts for more than two thirds of the profit margin, then what percentage of restaurant patrons actually consume alcohol? I find it hard to believe every patron insists on pairing their cuisine with wine, beer or spirits.

Also, what is the percentage of restaurants whose profit margins is so heavily reliant on alcohol sales? Alberts cannot apply a blanket approach to all her members.