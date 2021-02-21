JUSTICE MALALA | Forget going back to ‘normal’, let’s pin down SA’s future
We now have an opportunity to reimagine our future. Let’s grab it because things can be better
21 February 2021 - 17:20
What happens after a great and devastating war? You can rebuild. You can gather the broken parts, you can put them together, you can heal what has been broken. You can take things back to “normal”.
That is the straight path. You also have the chance to reimagine your world, to not just rebuild, but to make things better, to avoid the mistakes and unintended consequences of your first structure. It is a chance not just to put things right. It is also a chance to make things better than they were before...
