In KZN farming areas, it’s ‘cops and farmers against community members’
Land disputes are ‘at the heart of skirmishes’ the province’s premier has promised to investigate
21 February 2021 - 17:19
Allegations of human rights abuses and the role of police in the AbaQulusi local municipality will be probed by KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala.
This emerged after he visited two farming districts on Saturday and heard claims that police were present when two people were shot in separate incidents during clashes between farmers and surrounding community members...
