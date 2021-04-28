GARETH VAN ONSELEN | From Tokyo to Timbuktu, SA’s scams are boundless

Don’t make the mistake of thinking this sort of behaviour is particular to Tokyo Sexwale. Scamming is a national ANC pastime

“We’ll scam the scammers, Morty. And we’re gonna take them for everything they’ve got,” Rick Sanchez sums up Zigerion scammers, “the galaxy’s most ambitious, least successful con artists”.





Well, look what the cat dragged in. One Tokyo Sexwale. And along with him, by all accounts, a great deal of mud too. Now everything is covered in it. ..