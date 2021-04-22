TOM EATON | It’s not even Fanie anymore: Sexwale does a Trump on truth

Journalists played, Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration smeared, the SARB undermined. The RET mob cheered

Tokyo Sexwale says there are two types of journalists: those who do their work and those who trade gossip in the gutter. It turns out there are also two kinds of conspiracy theorists: those who understand they’ve been had and walk away, and those who double down on live television over the course of two excruciating hours.



Casting Sexwale to host the South African incarnation of The Apprentice was clearly prophetic. His performance on Thursday, and it was a performance, was Trumpian to its core, rambling from self-aggrandising asides to affable bon mots to unsubstantiated claims of sinister conspiracies to deeply felt grievances. When he spoke about being ignored by the finance minister and the presidency (he seems to have been literally blue-ticked on WhatsApp) it was clear those two hours were as much about being seen as they were about his so-called revelations. ..