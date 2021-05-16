WENDY KNOWLER | When consumer experience wildly differs from ‘market research’, apply truth serum

What test panels say about a product is often not an accurate reflection of how it is perceived and received by customers

Remember when Unilever scrapped its traditional Sunlight dishwashing liquid bottle and replaced it with an upside-down one with a nozzle that dispensed a specific amount of the green stuff?



It was back in 2004, and I remember it well, mainly because there was huge public outcry about it – consumers hated not being able to control the amount dispensed, some said it leaked, and many complained that as it emptied it became very hard to squeeze...