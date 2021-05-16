Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | When consumer experience wildly differs from ‘market research’, apply truth serum

What test panels say about a product is often not an accurate reflection of how it is perceived and received by customers

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
16 May 2021 - 17:34

Remember when Unilever scrapped its traditional Sunlight dishwashing liquid bottle and replaced it with an upside-down one with a nozzle that dispensed a specific amount of the green stuff?

It was back in 2004, and I remember it well, mainly because there was huge public outcry about it – consumers hated not being able to control the amount dispensed, some said it leaked, and many complained that as it emptied it became very hard to squeeze...

