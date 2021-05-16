EDITORIAL | If SA protects it citizens, it protects its police too

More police are killed off- rather than on-duty, and seldom are they specifically targetted

In a society under siege from wave upon wave of crime, so much of it violent, it seems not even our police, the very people we expect to keep us safe, are immune.



Before releasing the country’s quarterly crime statistics on Friday, police minister Bheki Cele announced 24 cops had been murdered between January and March 2021. It was a “crisis”, he said...