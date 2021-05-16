EDITORIAL | If SA protects it citizens, it protects its police too
More police are killed off- rather than on-duty, and seldom are they specifically targetted
16 May 2021 - 17:33
In a society under siege from wave upon wave of crime, so much of it violent, it seems not even our police, the very people we expect to keep us safe, are immune.
Before releasing the country’s quarterly crime statistics on Friday, police minister Bheki Cele announced 24 cops had been murdered between January and March 2021. It was a “crisis”, he said...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.