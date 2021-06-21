Opinion & Analysis

Sisulu’s office hits back at Malala: ‘We remain committed to transforming people’s lives’

With regard to human settlements, ‘there is still much more that needs to be done’, but there has been progress

21 June 2021 - 20:19 By Tuso Zibula

Sunday Times Daily columnist Justice Malala, in an opinion piece published on Monday and titled “For SA to have a hope in hell, Cyril must shuffle off dead wood”, referred to several ministers who, in his view, should not be in cabinet positions. This included Lindiwe Sisulu, about whom he said: “She is so unsuccessful at her job she wants to be president.” Below is a response from her department.

We have noted with disappointment an article published in your publication titled “For SA to have a hope in hell, Cyril must shuffle off dead wood”. The piece was written by a veteran journalist, yet had some unexpected glaring errors, considering the writer in question is a veteran political commentator, who should know better or should have done some research before putting pen to paper...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MNINAWA NTLOKO | Regret over a coffee date I missed with Thulani Thuswa Opinion & Analysis
  2. Sisulu’s office hits back at Malala: ‘We remain committed to transforming ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Listing Jozi?! It’ll be easier to sell a listing ship in a pothole Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Schools should be closed in the hardest-hit Covid-19 areas Opinion & Analysis
  5. As Tunisians take a battering, ram fighting is their escape Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. Human settlements confident of regaining 'missing billions' Politics
  2. Solidarity to take the case of Cuban water engineers 'to a new level' South Africa
  3. 'Go to court and I'll meet you there': Sisulu ready to defend R65m deployment ... Politics
  4. TOM EATON | At the end of the day, Sisulu’s desperation was the true influencer Opinion & Analysis
  5. Human settlements denies paying influencers to promote its budget vote speech ... Politics