CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Axe vax excuses. It’s time to think outside the box

Government has no one to blame but itself for SA’s rollout mess. We have the infrastructure to administer jabs

Euro 2021 has been a magnificent tournament. The Russia vs Denmark game on Monday was electric. How the Danish demolished Vladimir Putin’s countrymen to advance to the knockout round, from zero points and bottom position in their group, was nothing short of a goosebumps moment. I hope Christian Eriksen’s heart was able to cope; his teammates must have made him proud.



Boy oh boy, those 25,000 fans who packed the Parken stadium in Copenhagen were a sight for sore eyes. Europe and the US are opening up and relaxing Covid-19 restrictions. That’s what vaccines can do for you, especially when you hoard them...