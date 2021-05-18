CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Taxis and taxes and never the twain shall meet

If the taxi industry wants government to help subsidise it, it needs to become a more legitimate, lawful entity

In a utopia far removed from the South African reality, minibus taxis are the ideal model of entrepreneurship and small-scale financial empowerment.



In that reality, minibus taxis are owned by individual drivers who have either acquired them through years of toil and saving, or through debt provided either by the financial services sector or state agencies. Because they are owner/drivers, they value their assets. They keep their vehicles in pristine condition, drive safely and respect the passenger as a customer. They run registered operations, have bank accounts in which they deposit their takings, are registered for tax and make contributions towards other protections that include workmen’s compensation and unemployment insurance. Those who employ drivers pay them a decent wage, respect labour laws and do not overwork them...