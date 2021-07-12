Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Ayanda Dlodlo and Bheki Cele have some questions to answer

South Africans will want to know what intelligence they had and why, forewarned, they were on the back foot

12 July 2021 - 21:25

It started ostensibly as a protest against the imprisonment of Jacob Zuma for defying a Constitutional Court order to appear before the state capture commission. But what the country is now dealing with is an orchestrated orgy of criminal violence, looting and the destruction of property on an unprecedented scale.

Contrary to what his supporters believe, the legal merits of the former president’s case are best left to the courts, where they have been the subject of further ventilation...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Here we go again as SA faces another make-or-break moment Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Ayanda Dlodlo and Bheki Cele have some questions to answer Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Sirs, lend me your eyes so I can decode returns policies Opinion & Analysis
  4. Eye on the world - July 12 2021 Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Don’t despair, SA, Zuma and his motley crew have run out of ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Police fire rubber bullets and arrest looters in Johannesburg as vandalism and ...
Gauteng protests hit Jeppestown resulting in rubber bullets and fires

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Those supporting this violence must be brought to book Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Public servants’ unions need to wake up and smell the raises Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Bad legal advice or not, Zuma must be treated like any other SA ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | As the rollout gains speed, who’s next in line for the jab? Opinion & Analysis