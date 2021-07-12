EDITORIAL | Ayanda Dlodlo and Bheki Cele have some questions to answer

South Africans will want to know what intelligence they had and why, forewarned, they were on the back foot

It started ostensibly as a protest against the imprisonment of Jacob Zuma for defying a Constitutional Court order to appear before the state capture commission. But what the country is now dealing with is an orchestrated orgy of criminal violence, looting and the destruction of property on an unprecedented scale.



Contrary to what his supporters believe, the legal merits of the former president’s case are best left to the courts, where they have been the subject of further ventilation...