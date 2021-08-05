MAKHUDU SEFARA | As long as we accept poor leadership, SA will drop the baton

Instead of settling for mediocrity, we need to maintain that tension between where we are and where we want to be

We have as a people gone through a lot of pain and disappointments. Often, we blame politicians, with good reason, for goals that remain unachieved.



Other times, we are responsible, even if we fail to acknowledge it, for the wasteland of shattered dreams that lies in our wake...