Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | Is double the difference code for lowering the bar?

At Pick n Pay you will get the former if an item scans incorrectly. The catch? There must be a barcode in place

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
09 August 2021 - 18:22

I like to think I am pretty fair in my dealings with corporates.

Sometimes consumers can be unreasonable — they’re often flat out wrong or overly entitled in their demands of companies, and I’m quick to recognise that...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MUKONI RATSHITANGA | The glass is half-full and SA must and will succeed Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Long queues of women seeking protection orders are unacceptable Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Is double the difference code for lowering the bar? Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Stop being a puppet, Cyril. SA urgently needs you to be a ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. The crusade towards net-zero emissions is all stick and no carrot Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...

Related articles

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | ‘Similar to smoking’: why anti-vaxxers pay higher premiums at ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Has something you bought conked out? This is what the warranty ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Sirs, lend me your eyes so I can decode returns policies Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Lockdown cancellations — a world of pain all round Consumer Live