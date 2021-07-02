WENDY KNOWLER | Lockdown cancellations — a world of pain all round

So a postponement is not appropriate.

In reality though, in most, if not all cases, the Covid-crippled business has spent the deposit to pay their utility bills and/or staff, and with no new deposit payments for bookings coming in, they just do not have the money.

The only possible solution is for both sides to have an honest discussion and then agree to some arrangement — a deposit repayment plan over several months, or the offering of some other form of service in lieu of a refund.

What about “force majeure” — uncontrollable events such as war, political unrest, strikes, acts of God, national lockdowns and the like: can companies rely on that as justification for not refunding deposits or full payments?

At a webinar hosted by the Consumer Goods & Services Ombud’s (CGSO) office last week, Noluthando Moledi, a director at commercial law firm Tumbo Scott Incorporated, said there are very specific circumstances that need to be met for force majeure to be relied on to suspend the conditions of a contract.

For starters, force majeure has to be mentioned in the contract, along with the specific unforeseen event.

Plus — and here’s the important bit: “A force majeure clause will only protect a company from a potential damages claim arising from non-performance, but does not absolve it from paying a refund,” Moledi said.

To lodge a complaint with the CGSO about a supplier’s refusal to refund, go to http://www.cgso.org.za.

Before you try to fix your less-than-perfect new purchase, consider this ...

If something you’ve bought breaks in some way within six months, don’t attempt to repair it yourself. Here’s why: you will invalidate your Consumer Protection Act (CPA) right to your choice of refund, repair or replacement.

Michelle, of Durban, wrote to me this week about her son’s experience with a vape he’d bought online.

“It was a fancy thing; four times the price of a normal one,” she said.

“The back was a bit loose so he tried to glue 'spacers' in between to make it fit snugly, but it didn’t help, so I suggested that he return it — it’s less than a week old.

“He told the online retailer what he’d done and sent them a video of how it jiggles, but they say they cannot 'guarantee anything' as it has been tampered with and there are glue remnants!