TONY LEON | The JSC is shaking the foundations on which it was built

Politics in a body established to bolster the independence and quality of aspiring justices guards nobody

A millennium or so ago, sometime between the first and second centuries, the Roman poet Juvenal asked a question which resonates now in troubled SA.



“Quis custodiet Ipsos custodes?” or “Who will guard the guards themselves?” remains key, especially for a country which, on the one hand, celebrates its constitution and, on the other, finds so many of its guardrails broken and essentially useless...