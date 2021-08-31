Opinion & Analysis

GEORGE PHILIPAS | SA must clean up its act in Africa. Its future depends on it

Africa Free Trade Area will only succeed if SA reinvents itself and changes its attitudes towards Africa

31 August 2021 - 19:49 By George Philipas

It has certainly been an active 18 months or so for President Cyril Ramaphosa and his foreign policy pivot to Africa. As chairperson of the AU last year and at the G20 summit in November, he championed decisive measures to counteract the effect of the pandemic on Africa as a whole, seeking debt relief, increased vaccine procurement and waivers on vaccine patents to encourage domestic African production. 

Last month SA deployed 1,500 troops making up the bulk of the multinational force under Sadc command to counter the growing threat of an Islamic insurgency in northern Mozambique.  ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TONY LEON | The JSC is shaking the foundations on which it was built Opinion & Analysis
  2. GEORGE PHILIPAS | SA must clean up its act in Africa. Its future depends on it Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | More of the SMME: SA has to get behind entrepreneurs Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Only the ANC would have the gall to ask the public for money Opinion & Analysis
  5. Genetically changed mosquitoes could transform Africa’s fight against malaria Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
Babita Deokaran's six suspected killers appear in court for first time

Related articles

  1. African trade accord has huge potential but history of past failures weighs ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. WTO rules ‘hinder African free trade’ Business
  3. AU to set up infrastructure fund to make free trade plans a reality Africa
  4. Naledi Pandor reflects on Ramaphosa's 'impactful' AU leadership Politics
  5. DAVID AFRICA | Innovating a new intelligence architecture, a prerequisite for ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. Defence department would be R2.5bn richer if it sorted out its fraud cases News