GEORGE PHILIPAS | SA must clean up its act in Africa. Its future depends on it

Africa Free Trade Area will only succeed if SA reinvents itself and changes its attitudes towards Africa

It has certainly been an active 18 months or so for President Cyril Ramaphosa and his foreign policy pivot to Africa. As chairperson of the AU last year and at the G20 summit in November, he championed decisive measures to counteract the effect of the pandemic on Africa as a whole, seeking debt relief, increased vaccine procurement and waivers on vaccine patents to encourage domestic African production.



Last month SA deployed 1,500 troops making up the bulk of the multinational force under Sadc command to counter the growing threat of an Islamic insurgency in northern Mozambique. ..