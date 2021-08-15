Sunday Morning Assessment

Will JSC members find better questions to ask in October?

In the face of a legal challenge brought in the Gauteng High Court, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) this week agreed to rerun the interviews for new Constitutional Court judges that it conducted in April. Filling the vacancies has become an increasingly urgent task.



The interviews conducted four months ago were controversial for a number of reasons, including the perception that they were "politicised"...