News

Sunday Morning Assessment

Will JSC members find better questions to ask in October?

15 August 2021 - 00:02 By Franny Rabkin

In the face of a legal challenge brought in the Gauteng High Court, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) this week agreed to rerun the interviews for new Constitutional Court judges that it conducted in April. Filling the vacancies has become an increasingly urgent task.

The interviews conducted four months ago were controversial for a number of reasons, including the perception that they were "politicised"...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. New basic income grant 'likely in the next budget' News
  2. School inequalities widen with lockdown limitations News
  3. 'Fuel shortage' led to chopper disaster, damning report finds News
  4. 'He was never there': Cele accuses Sitole of sitting on his hands during riots News
  5. Top ANC members air Mabuza doubts as some wonder 'if he can continue in his ... News

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission