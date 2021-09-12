Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Rewards, not penalties, will be more effective for vaccine drive

With the vaccine rollout starting to stutter, the way in which we engage people to come on board will be vital

12 September 2021 - 21:36

Tertiary institutions are mulling over how to deal with the rules around vaccinations for students. Sunday Times Daily  (https://select.timeslive.co.za/news/2021-09-09-be-sports-and-vaccinate-students-or-tertiary-bodies-may-make-life-prickly/)reported last week that some are considering making unvaccinated students take regular Covid-19 tests. The hope is that the thought of having to go for a Covid-19 test every 72 hours to prove you are not sick will be enough motivation to rather get vaccinated. Some universities, colleges and technikons are considering rewarding the vaccinated, allowing them more privileges, such as participating in sports and cultural events. This is a much more constructive way of dealing with a polarising issue where different sets of rights come into play, including the rights to freedom of choice and the right to be protected from spread of disease.

Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa made all the right noises last week when he announced the “Return to play — It’s in your hands” campaign to encourage vaccinations instead of enforcing a culture of jabbing. SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan made it clear an unvaccinated fan won’t be welcome at a stadium, adding that Safa was looking at the possibility of giving away 50% of tickets to a Bafana Bafana match to vaccinated fans. This approach should be welcomed with open arms, though cynics may argue that Bafana has been battling to fill up stadiums. Rugby writer Liam del Carme (https://select.timeslive.co.za/sport/2021-09-09-sa-rugby-once-again-shies-away-from-tackling-big-issues/) pointed out in his Sunday Times Daily column that the SA Rugby Union has been ominously quiet on the exact same matter. It needs to step up. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Rewards, not penalties, will be more effective for vaccine drive Opinion & Analysis
  2. ‘Many of those who took part in looting and riots feel guilty and remorseful’ Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Gift of the Givers sets standard for relief organisations Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Upcoming local elections will test SA’s democratic foundations Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Stop just quoting Biko and be the man, all year round Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Zuma has the last chuckle as SA’s laws are chucked into the trash Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Cyril made a promise to help riot victims. He must honour it Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | A teacher in every classroom, is that too much to ask for? Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | ANC is walking a political tightrope that may very well snap Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | If you want citizens to work with the police, Cele, clean up the ... Opinion & Analysis