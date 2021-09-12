‘Many of those who took part in looting and riots feel guilty and remorseful’

The Sasol service station in The Ridge@Shallcross precinct was broken into and stock, tills and other items looted, and the premises vandalised. The owners have partially reopened with a skeleton staff. The service station’s fate is linked to the revival of the shopping centre because most of the motorists who bought fuel there did so as they were driving to the centre.

Gugu Gumede, 31, is a petrol attendant supervisor. She said the filling station had more than 22 members of staff, but only six were working at the moment.

“We now work between two and three days a week. We don’t do much because there is no traffic coming here. We hate what happened and hope it doesn’t happen again. Now we can hardly afford to pay rent for our rooms at the informal settlement, let alone to send money for our parents and children to eat at our rural homes. Worst of all, I shudder to think what will happen to us if the mall doesn’t open and this service station has to close as a result,” she said.

A 31-year-old man from the Bottlebrush shack settlement in Chatsworth, who asked not to be named, said he succumbed to the temptation to loot at The Ridge shopping centre.

“I am not working and Covid-19 has taken away even the piece jobs we were doing. When I saw people going to loot, I also went because I have nothing here. I looted mostly food. My shack is small, so I had to sell some of the stuff I took.”

He said many of the residents who took part in the riots felt guilty and were remorseful.

“We now have to walk for kilometres to Chatsworth Centre to buy groceries and small things.”