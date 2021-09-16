Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | When growing vegetables to help others is unlawful, something is wrong

In this climate of unemployment and poverty, punishing people for kindness and goodwill is absurd

16 September 2021 - 20:39

Many in society have no problems obeying laws because, for the most part, these are enacted to help engender order, peace and human progress. Many laws are intrinsically good and those who break them are aberrations.

Once in a while though, we encounter, here and elsewhere, a law so absurd it upsets our sensibilities. The latest of these is a municipal bylaw in Tshwane that encourages people to plant grass and flowers, and not useful vegetables such as cabbage, onions, pumpkins or potatoes that resident Joe Nkuna planted. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | When growing vegetables to help others is unlawful, something is ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Caught between unpopular Covid truths and winning local ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | Office buzzword that reeks of cadavers — coincidence? Don’t ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Every man for himself: where’s Zuma to help you now, Hlophe? Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Bigger than cabbage: you reap what you sow, Tshwane Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Fifa Club World Cup offers a chance for return to normalcy Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Stop using cheap tricks to score political points, politicians Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Politicians must listen to what we need, not tell us what we want Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Rewards, not penalties, will be more effective for vaccine drive Opinion & Analysis