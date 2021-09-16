EDITORIAL | When growing vegetables to help others is unlawful, something is wrong

In this climate of unemployment and poverty, punishing people for kindness and goodwill is absurd

Many in society have no problems obeying laws because, for the most part, these are enacted to help engender order, peace and human progress. Many laws are intrinsically good and those who break them are aberrations.



Once in a while though, we encounter, here and elsewhere, a law so absurd it upsets our sensibilities. The latest of these is a municipal bylaw in Tshwane that encourages people to plant grass and flowers, and not useful vegetables such as cabbage, onions, pumpkins or potatoes that resident Joe Nkuna planted. ..