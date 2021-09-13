EDITORIAL | Politicians must listen to what we need, not tell us what we want

The recent riots and looting have shown that small deeds by individuals can make a difference

When it comes down to the value of every cent spent — and how big the economic divide can be - two reports just a month apart paint a vivid picture of how different the experience is for people on opposite sides of the coin.



In August, the South African Centre for Inequality Studies and the World Inequality Lab released a study on how wealth was spread across the adult population in the country. It showed the top 10% owned 86% of the aggregate wealth — and the top 0.1% close to one-third...