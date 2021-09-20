Covid will likely shift from pandemic to endemic, but what does that mean?

The virus could vanish through public effort or go the way of the common cold, say scientists

Most people are wondering when and how the Covid-19 pandemic will end and there are still no easy answers.



The word “endemic” is regularly mentioned, especially among public health leaders and experts as they discuss potential future scenarios. So it’s important to define exactly what it would mean for Covid-19 to be endemic...