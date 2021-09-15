WATCH | Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra is best medicine for front-line workers

It was a poignant moment for all, as music soared and exhausted front-line workers took their seats outside Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town.

“We have not heard the sound of clapping at a live performance for almost two years now,” said an emotional member of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.

She was there with 40 colleagues to perform the Concert of Gratitude for those who have been on the front line, battling the Covid-19 pandemic since March last year.