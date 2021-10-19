As a patriot and a black, Colin Powell embodied African American ‘two-ness’
As a black military man, he would have had to wrestle with serving a country that didn’t serve him
19 October 2021 - 19:39
Colin Powell knew where he fitted in American history.
The former secretary of state, who died (https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/18/us/politics/colin-powell-dead.html) on Monday at the age of 84 as a result of Covid-19 complications, was a pioneer: the first black national security adviser in US history, the first black chairperson of the joint chiefs of staff and the first black man to become secretary of state...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.