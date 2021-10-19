As a patriot and a black, Colin Powell embodied African American ‘two-ness’

As a black military man, he would have had to wrestle with serving a country that didn’t serve him

Colin Powell knew where he fitted in American history.



The former secretary of state, who died (https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/18/us/politics/colin-powell-dead.html) on Monday at the age of 84 as a result of Covid-19 complications, was a pioneer: the first black national security adviser in US history, the first black chairperson of the joint chiefs of staff and the first black man to become secretary of state...