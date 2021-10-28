EDITORIAL | Since when is crime less important than load-shedding or service delivery?
Politicians are not campaigning for what people want, but rather for what they think will get them votes
28 October 2021 - 20:08
At around noon on Tuesday, the bullet-riddled body of a suspected Boko Haram gang member was found on the N4 highway near Diamond Hill toll plaza. Police arrived on the scene to find one man dead, another injured.
Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said witnesses told of a black VW Polo being shot at by occupants of a silver Mercedes-Benz...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.