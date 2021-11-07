EDITORIAL | The SAPS must ensure its officers are irreproachable

Passion to serve must be the overriding criteria for enrolment in the force or God help us

The SA Police Service (SAPS) can draw many lessons from Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s case. The police sergeant-turned-serial killer’s trial ended in the high court in Palm Ridge last week.



Ndlovu, who judge Ramarumo Monama said “soiled the blue uniform” she was meant to have worn with pride, “tainted the image of the police” force and was an “embarrassment to her colleagues”, was convicted of murdering six of her relatives, allegedly to cash in on insurance policies...