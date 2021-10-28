Opinion & Analysis

A WORD IN THE HAND: SHOT

SUE DE GROOT | Oh shoot! Bite the bullet before you let loose with both barrels

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
28 October 2021 - 20:08 By SUE DE GROOT

It might seem in poor taste to talk about metaphors involving firearms after the misfiring of a prop gun that mystifyingly contained live ammo, but that terrible incident is not the target of this column.

It was not the film-set tragedy, but rather an unusually well-worded press release that shot shooting to the top of my mind. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SUE DE GROOT | You know nothing from prepositions that dart to and fro like ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | So so-and-so walked into a bar before opening time. So what? Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | Office buzzword that reeks of cadavers — coincidence? Don’t ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. SUE DE GROOT | You think taking the vaccine is bougie? How about a jab in the ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Will end-of-year Bok tour be another graveyard for fringe ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Welcome to SA, where elections issues aren’t about race, yet ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | Oh shoot! Bite the bullet before you let loose with both barrels Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Since when is crime less important than load-shedding or service ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Sundowns coach weighs in on De Kock’s knee-jerk decision Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...
Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed