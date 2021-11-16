EDITORIAL | This has gone too VAR: African football must keep its refs in check
Video assistant refereeing is essential to stop a repeat of the shenanigans that Bafana were subjected to in Ghana
16 November 2021 - 18:28
Where to now for our beloved Bafana Bafana?
Hugo Broos, a 69-year-old Belgian who was an unlikely candidate for the job in May, revived our hopes for Bafana — right up until almost everything came to naught on Sunday night...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.