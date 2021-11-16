EDITORIAL | This has gone too VAR: African football must keep its refs in check

Video assistant refereeing is essential to stop a repeat of the shenanigans that Bafana were subjected to in Ghana

Where to now for our beloved Bafana Bafana?



Hugo Broos, a 69-year-old Belgian who was an unlikely candidate for the job in May, revived our hopes for Bafana — right up until almost everything came to naught on Sunday night...