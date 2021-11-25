EDITORIAL | Caution: don’t spend more than you save on Black Friday

SA’s biggest shopping spree is happening on Friday, just after or on payday for those earning monthly salaries, and still several weeks away from Christmas and New Year, two of our greatest money-gobbling holidays. Once the festive season is over, January arrives with its own set of financial pressures, including back-to-school costs for parents and pupils. Caution should not be thrown to the wind.

Household budgets are under pressure, still reeling from last year’s Covid-19 setbacks and now, added to that, record-high fuel prices and a recent rise in inflation. While the retail bonanza started back in the 1950s in Philadelphia in the US, SA’s Black Friday is still a relatively young phenomenon. Two local retailers — Takealot and Checkers — introduced the concept to SA. Our economy and under-pressure retailers can certainly do with a boost, while small businesses will hopefully also reap some benefits. Our economy needs stimulation. But from a consumer’s perspective, financial advisers have cautioned South Africans to be strategic about how they buy.

SA software developer Ashton Hudson has built a price-tracking service, Serval, to help shoppers check if the Black Friday discount for products on Takealot really are such a big cost-saving exercise. A quick test by TimesLIVE found that some products, such as a Hisense 65” SMART TV, were in fact cheaper in September than what it is selling for today. The same applies to a Kenwood mixer that was cheaper in October than its “special price” today. The moral of the story? Those who are going to spend should do so responsibly and use the tools available to educate themselves.