EDITORIAL | ANC birthday bash won’t soothe SA’s pain, only fulfilling of promises will

Portents for 2022 have not been good for Ramaphosa and SA. Worryingly, it seems to have started where 2021 left off

It was a hard week for ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. On the eve of the party’s January 8 birthday celebrations — in his capacity as head of state — he received the first part of the state capture commission’s report, a document that named and shamed his predecessor Jacob Zuma and several other cadres and compatriots or, at the very least, supporters.



Then, as he started those birthday celebrations, he thrice faced challenges at events he was due to speak at...