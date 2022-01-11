Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | What does it all mean? Three crucial insights from part one of the state capture report

Eusebius McKaiser talks us through the salient points and implications of the first part of the Zondo report

In this week’s edition of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, Eusebius McKaiser offers some initial insights, as TimesLIVE contributor and analyst, into part one of the state capture report.



Listen to what he had to say here: ..