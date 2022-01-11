Eusebius on TimesLIVE
PODCAST | What does it all mean? Three crucial insights from part one of the state capture report
Eusebius McKaiser talks us through the salient points and implications of the first part of the Zondo report
11 January 2022 - 15:22
In this week’s edition of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, Eusebius McKaiser offers some initial insights, as TimesLIVE contributor and analyst, into part one of the state capture report.
Listen to what he had to say here: ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.