Opinion & Analysis

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | What does it all mean? Three crucial insights from part one of the state capture report

Eusebius McKaiser talks us through the salient points and implications of the first part of the Zondo report

Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
11 January 2022 - 15:22

In this week’s edition of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, Eusebius McKaiser offers some initial insights, as TimesLIVE contributor and analyst, into part one of the state capture report.

Listen to what he had to say here: ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. PODCAST | Political parties should ‘introspect or close shop’ Politics
  2. PODCAST | ‘Ramaphosa made fundamental mistakes after ascending to power’ Politics
  3. PODCAST | PA leader Gayton McKenzie explains his rejection of the DA and ... Politics
  4. PODCAST | Meet Sandile Mnikathi, the young DA deputy mayor-designate Politics

Most read

  1. PODCAST | What does it all mean? Three crucial insights from part one of the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. How place of birth shapes Africans’ chances of going to university Opinion & Analysis
  3. Let fans into stadiums. There’s no reason not to Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Sisulu’s attack on the judiciary is a blatant personal advert Opinion & Analysis
  5. ATHOL WILLIAMS | Want to know why corruption is our Bain? Look to BLSA Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...