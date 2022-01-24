EDITORIAL | Be more kind, SA. This is the lesson of Patrick Shai’s tragedy

The actor should also be remembered for making an effort to change his ways on a personal level

US standup comedian David Chappelle in his recent and much talked about Netflix comedy special The Closer makes an interesting observation about social media. “Twitter is not a real place,” he says, in the context of him being criticised on that platform and why it did not bother him. In a show that has divided opinion on whether Netflix should have given Chappelle — who has often been labelled as transphobic — a platform, he also speaks at length about online bullying and how a friend of his committed suicide. He does not directly link Daphne Dorman’s death to her being bullied online but says he believes it may have played a role.



This past weekend South Africans woke up to the news that actor Patrick Shai had ended his own life. He had been in the news the entire week as he squabbled on social media with rapper Cassper Nyovest. The pair traded blows on Twitter after Shai challenged the rapper to a boxing match in a video, calling Nyovest a “son of a b*tch”. Nyovest expressed outrage at his family being “disrespected” and social media users were unguarded in their responses backing him and attacking Shai. The actor later apologised (https://www.timeslive.co.za/tshisa-live/tshisa-live/2022-01-18-cassper-nyovest-calls-patrick-shai-a-clout-chaser-after-his-apology/) to Nyovest and his fans, saying: “My apologies, I humbly, from the bottom of my heart, apologise for having used such strong language towards your mom. Even though the challenge would’ve been an ideal thing, but now it has been soured by what I said. I apologise from the bottom of my heart, please forgive me and forgive me, South Africans. I am regretting every bit of the last sentence.” Nyovest did not take too kindly to the apology, accusing Shai of using his name to “trend” on social media. ..