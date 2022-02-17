SA’s faith in its municipalities is collapsing even faster than its cities

The extensive infrastructure needs of South African municipalities provide an opportunity for long-term bond investors, such as retirement funds, to help finance these important assets.

However, many municipalities have failed to meet the basic needs of their constituents, including providing adequate access to water, sanitation, housing and electricity. Consequently, faith in the system has been eroded, as reflected by very low voter turnout at the November local government elections.

The municipal sector needs a reboot for the overwhelmingly negative trend to be arrested and this requires capable and honest leadership.

The auditor-general of SA, Tsukani Maluleke, did not mince her words in her latest report on local government audit outcomes, which have deteriorated markedly over the years. Though the downward trend in municipal health has been well documented in the press, the sheer extent of the rot is still alarming: irregular, unauthorised, fruitless and wasteful expenditure amounted to a whopping R189bn. Only 28% of municipalities submitted quality financials for audit purposes and just 11% received clean audits. The Free State and North West did not have a single clean audit between them.

The report describes a death spiral: rampant corruption and mismanagement at many municipalities result in a lack of funds and increasingly poor service delivery, the latter reinforcing a culture of nonpayment of municipal rates and service fees which worsens the financial deterioration of the municipalities and further affects service delivery.

Discouragingly, many of the issues plaguing municipalities have been raised by the auditor-general before, but the mayors and councils have not addressed these. The lack of consequences further reinforces bad behaviour and malfeasance. Ethical and accountable leadership is needed to turn these municipalities around.