EDITORIAL | It seems donations to the ANC are just another form of kickback

Despite state capture commission’s best efforts, ANC is well entrenched in the art of glossing over ‘conflicts of interest’

Shell started its seismic survey off the Wild Coast on December 8, and the following day mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe made his bizarre comments about local opposition to the company’s efforts to find and exploit SA’s oil and gas reserves.



“We consider the objections to these developments as apartheid and colonialism of a special type, masquerading as a great interest for environmental protection,” Mantashe told a media briefing...