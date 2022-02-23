Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | It seems donations to the ANC are just another form of kickback

Despite state capture commission’s best efforts, ANC is well entrenched in the art of glossing over ‘conflicts of interest’

23 February 2022 - 19:47

Shell started its seismic survey off the Wild Coast on December 8, and the following day mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe made his bizarre comments about local opposition to the company’s efforts to find and exploit SA’s oil and gas reserves.

“We consider the objections to these developments as apartheid and colonialism of a special type, masquerading as a great interest for environmental protection,” Mantashe told a media briefing...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Forget ANC renewal — the economy is where SA needs Mbeki’s help Opinion & Analysis
  2. To prove intelligence isn’t a mess, start with the Clover murders, Bheki Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | If parents can’t set an example, how can we expect kids to be any ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | It seems donations to the ANC are just another form of kickback Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | While government fiddles, mere mortals put out the fires Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | Nothing toxic about amount Britney’s speared to give you a ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | The ANC may be barking mad, but at least its finance minister isn’t Opinion & Analysis
  5. TONY LEON | SA’s politicians quite simply don’t have enough ‘skin in the game’ ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...
Malema VS Roets | Insults, genocide and protests light up equality court during ...