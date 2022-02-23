Trolley by trolley, volunteers are helping kids keep their studies on track

In the Philippines, teachers are bringing education to impoverished children with a novel mobile school

A brightly decorated wooden trolley rumbles down a little-used rail track in the southern Philippines carrying four young teachers, two in the front and two in the back, pushing it along with their feet.



Kitted out with a whiteboard, colourful charts and a stack of books, the tiny mobile school slides along from village to village three times a week, bringing education to impoverished children near the city of Tagkawayan as the Covid-19 pandemic keeps schools shut in much of the Southeast Asian archipelago...