Trolley by trolley, volunteers are helping kids keep their studies on track

In the Philippines, teachers are bringing education to impoverished children with a novel mobile school

23 February 2022 - 19:46 By Adrian Portugal

A brightly decorated wooden trolley rumbles down a little-used rail track in the southern Philippines carrying four young teachers, two in the front and two in the back, pushing it along with their feet.

Kitted out with a whiteboard, colourful charts and a stack of books, the tiny mobile school slides along from village to village three times a week, bringing education to impoverished children near the city of Tagkawayan as the Covid-19 pandemic keeps schools shut in much of the Southeast Asian archipelago...

