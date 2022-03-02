JONATHAN JANSEN | As SA politicians guzzle at the trough, Zelenskyy shows what true leadership is

The Ukrainian leader is ready to sacrifice his life for his country, but our political vultures think only of themselves

Until recently, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a minor politician from Eastern Europe known mainly for being caught in the middle of a US scandal in which then president Donald Trump pressured the poor man to find dirt on his electoral opponent, Joe Biden. Biden and his son once had business dealings in Ukraine and Trump withheld nearly $400m (now about R6.2bn) in military aid to get the non-existent dirt out of Zelenskyy. For his efforts, Trump was impeached by the US Congress.



People inside Ukraine knew the 44-year-old as a comedian who appeared in the televised finals of an oddly named programme called Club of the Funny and Inventive People. Well, nobody’s laughing now because in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine emerged a world leader who has won the respect and admiration of people across the planet...