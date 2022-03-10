EDITORIAL | The state of Eskom is a national emergency. It must be fixed

It should be full speed ahead to renewable energy, but even burning coal which we're told is more reliable than green energy is not keeping the lights on.

Hours a day of darkness at noon thanks to Eskom may have helped obscure the fact that our economy registered a miserly 1.2% growth rate in the fourth quarter of last year, which means the economy as measured by gross domestic product is still smaller than it was before the onset of Covid-19 two years ago. Successive finance ministers have warned us that without growth many of the upliftment and social initiatives that are meant to be at the centre of government policy will come to naught. Someone should tell Eskom and the government that...