RIGHT OF REPLY | The facts do matter, especially on Cape independence

Before Tom Eaton can patronise CIAG or dismiss it out of hand, he should learn more about the movement

Tom Eaton’s shallow and patronising article in Sunday Times Daily (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/opinion-and-analysis/2022-04-28-tom-eaton-this-is-why-cape-independence-is-a-secession-from-reality/) on Cape Independence demands a response. Not only is the analysis offered woefully naive, but resorting to an ad hominem attack targeting a young man’s accent crosses the lines of decency and certainly should not be taking up column inches in any respectable media title...